Knox Co. Library launches curbside delivery

Want to check out a book or movie but don't want to go inside the library? Now, they will deliver it to your car!

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — You can now borrow materials from the Knox Co. Public Library without ever getting out of your car.

The library has launched "Library-to-Go," a curbside delivery option that will deliver books or other materials right to your car.

To use it, just reserve the materials you want online here or here. You can also call your local branch.

Once it's ready, you will be notified and have eight days to pick it up. Each library will have designated parking spots of the service and a phone number to call to arrange pickup.

"We are very pleased to make curbside delivery possible in these uncertain times," commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. "This service will give our most vulnerable patrons confidence to continue using the Library."

The curbside delivery will not be available during inclement weather.

All Knox Co. library branches are open, but safety precautions are in place. You must wear masks inside the buildings and no public computers are available.