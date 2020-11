Mayor Jacobs made an appearance at the WWE Survivor series to bid farewell to his retiring narrative half-brother, The Undertaker.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs appeared as his alter ego, Kane this weekend.

The Mayor's office said Jacobs flew to Florida for the appearance followed the five core actions and wore a mask at the airport and on the flight.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Board of Health vote on pandemic regulations, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is appearing as Kane at a WWE event (apparently live in Florida) tonight. #WBIR https://t.co/i9bOn29Y76 — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) November 23, 2020