Knox County Mayor donates to TCAT scholarships from WWE appearance

Mayor Kane was back at it again Sunday night! He made an appearance at WWE's Royal Rumble and now there are some rumblings that he's donating his earnings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor "Kane" returned to the wrestling ring Sunday night for WWE's Royal Rumble.

And Monday morning, there are some rumblings that the mayor will donate his earnings from his appearance to the Knox County Mayor's Applied Technology scholarship fund for TCAT Knoxville.

Earlier this year, Mayor Glenn Jacobs made a $5,000 donation to start the scholarship.

The scholarship helps a student of a Knox County employee, who is enrolled at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville.

The Royal Rumble also featured familiar faces including University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduate Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford, who won the Women's Royal Rumble Match after a new record-setting battle of 57 minutes.

She will go on to compete in WrestleMania in April.

It was awesome to compete in another #RoyalRumble. Great catching up with @TeganNoxWWE_ and everyone else. Congratulations to @EdgeRatedR and @BiancaBelairWWE for winning their respective Rumble matches with outstanding performances! — Kane (@KaneWWE) February 1, 2021