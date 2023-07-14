'School Mania' event returns for a fifth year

School Mania is an event where all Knox County students from preschool through 12th grade can receive free school supplies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ School Mania is set to return for its fifth year from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

The mayor’s office will distribute 2,500 bags that are worth $45. Bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be taking place over the tax-free weekend to ensure families have time to purchase any school-or-grade-specific supplies they don’t receive at School Mania.

Additionally, BlueCare Tennessee and DentaQuest will offer free school supplies with dental screenings while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome at their mobile unit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on

- July 17 at Boys and Girls Pediatrics (4600 Asheville Highway, 37914)

- July 18 at North Knoxville Pediatrics (1400 Dutch Valley Drive, 37918)

- July 19 at Hardin Valley Pediatrics (10857 Hardin Valley Road, 37932)

“The hope is that with the opportunity to get supplies from BlueCare Tennessee and DentaQuest, at our drive through event, and during the Sales Tax Holiday, students will be well-prepared,” Jacobs said.