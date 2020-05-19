KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will donate his state-mandated salary increase to create a scholarship for children of county employees.

The mayor's office announced the scholarship Tuesday. The announcement comes after a series of unpaid 8-week furloughs for county employees began this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the raise – almost $5,000 – kicks in on July 1.

Jacobs said the scholarship will benefit a Knox County employee’s child who attends the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville.

RELATED: Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces furloughs for some Knox County employees

“I didn’t want to accept this raise at a time like this, but it’s required to by law, so I want to create a scholarship fund to support the children of our county’s employees,” Mayor Jacobs said in the press release.

TCAT Knoxville will oversee the application process and the scholarship is expected to begin this fall, the mayor's office said.

The press release from the mayor's office specified that Jacobs's raise was state-mandated, as his pay is tied to the county's charter and population.

RELATED: With Jacobs looking to loosen virus restrictions, local task force set to meet Tuesday