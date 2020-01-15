GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former WWE champion and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, will return to the wrestling ring.

WWE said Kane will make a special appearance Friday night on "SmackDown!"

The special will be in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WWE also said the "Big Red Machine" has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history.

Kane has been wrestling at WWE for nearly 25 years.

RELATED: Forget the Grinch. Mayor Glenn Jacobs' former WWE character is our new favorite holiday hero

RELATED: Do you like reading? New goals for Read City USA start Monday, doubling previous goals

RELATED: Knox County leaders discuss final concerns over TVA tower contract ahead of vote

RELATED: Read City USA launching 'Read Around the World' challenge in Knox County