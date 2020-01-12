Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship available for applicants

The scholarship will benefit a Knox County employee’s child who is a student at TCAT Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this year Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated $5,000 of his salary to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville to help start a new scholarship fund for the school.

The Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship will benefit a Knox County employee’s child—including adoptive, biological, legal, or step—who is a student at TCAT Knoxville.

The scholarship recipient’s parent/guardian must have at least one-year tenure with Knox County, verified by Human Resources.

Among other things, the application requires a copy of a high school transcript, a short essay, and a list of activities and/or academic and nonacademic community involvement.