KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Angel Tree programs don't just help children -- they can help seniors, too.

You can find Angel Trees in the lobbies of all Knox County Senior Centers: Carter, Corryton, Halls, Karns, South Knoxville, Frank R. Strang and John T. O'Connor.

To give a gift, just choose an ornament -- and holiday wish -- from the tree. Then return gifts to the senior center before Dec. 5.

The Knox County Office on Aging said the trees help seniors who would otherwise not have much of a holiday season.

