Knox Co. Parks and Recreation kicks off July with a party

July is "Parks and Recreation Month" and in Knox County, families celebrated with a party on Saturday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Families filled New Harvest Park on Saturday to celebrate the start of July, a month that's also meant to celebrate the parks and recreation opportunities available in communities across the U.S.

Parks and Recreation Month runs through July and is meant to promote building strong and vibrant communities. In Knox County, the Parks and Recreation Department brought out a food truck serving shaved ice treats along with games and activities. They said it was also the first of several planned events throughout the month.

They said future events could include yoga in the park, a summer concert and a new bloom initiative.

"Increasing the quality of life for the communities that we serve in Knox County, all of them in Knox County. And so, to see the community turn out on a beautiful day to play and laugh and just spend the day together is exactly what we want," said Whitney Fitzsimons, a recreation coordinator.