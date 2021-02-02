Knox Co. plans to build $2 million greenway connector from Clayton Park to Halls Elementary School

The county is required to put up a $50,000 match in order to accept the grant, but Knox County is putting up an additional $1 million, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is planning to build a $2 million greenway connector from Clayton Park to Halls Elementary School.

The project will also fill several notable sidewalk gaps throughout the area and eventually create the missing link that joins the exiting greenway system located on either side of Maynardville Highway, officials said.

According to a press release, half of the funding will come from an almost $1 million state grant the county received as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Access Grant program.

The program was created to support the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users through infrastructure projects that address existing gaps along state routes.

Knox County mayor, Glenn Jacobs, credited Commissioner Justin Biggs with bringing the matter to his attention.

The county is required to put up a $50,000 match in order to accept the grant, but Knox County is putting up an additional $1 million, officials said.

The Public Building Authority is managing the project.

Officials said they need to conduct an environmental evaluation, design it, and then go through right-of-way acquisition.