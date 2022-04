Knox County Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Old Rutledge Pike and Shumaker Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after their vehicle overturned on Old Rutledge Pike.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to an overturned vehicle in the area of Old Rutledge Pike and Shumaker Road and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The person trapped inside the vehicle was freed and taken to UT Medical Center in critical condition.