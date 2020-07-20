Knox County Rescue responds to reports of person in water, possible drowning, Sunday night

The Knox County Rescue Squad went to East Knox County responding to reports of a person in distress in the water Sunday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Rescue Squad said they received reports of a person in the water who may have been in distress in East Knox County around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

They went to the 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way, according to officials. The road is nearby the Holston River.

The Knox County Rescue Squad responds to a variety of kinds of emergencies, including water rescues and motor vehicle accidents, according to their website.

This story will be updated when more information is available.