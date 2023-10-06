TWRA: Man drowns at Fort Loudon Lake

At around 2 p.m., a man swam from a vessel to the shore, went under and did not resurface, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A boater was found dead at Fort Loudon Lake near Concord Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

At around 2 p.m., the man swam from a vessel to the shore, went under and did not resurface, TWRA said. Witnesses helped the Knox County Rescue Squad to find where he went under. Later, searchers found his body.

According to TWRA, a diver recovered his body at around 4:50 p.m. The victim's identity has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.