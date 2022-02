The car was located on Midway Road and Curtis Road in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire rescued a person trapped inside of a sinking vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Knox County Rescue Facebook page posted this morning around 8:00 a.m. that rescue crews and Rural Metro Fire were on-scene of a person trapped inside a sinking vehicle.

ALERT: Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire - Knox County is on the scene of a person trapped inside of a sinking... Posted by Knox County Rescue on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The car was located on Midway Road and Curtis Road in East Knoxville.