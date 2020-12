The hiker, identified as a woman, was on the White Trail when she twisted her ankle, officials said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Rescue squad is assisting an injured hiker on House Mountain.

The call came in on Friday at 1:40 p.m.

Knox County Rescue responding to injured hiker on House Mountain. Please stay clear of the area. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) December 11, 2020