Divers were sent into the water, and now they are using sonar to continue actively searching the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Rescue Squad is responding to a suspected drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry.

Officials said the call came in at 6:22 p.m. on Sunday.

