Knox County Rural Metro said crews are wrapping up putting out a reported 10 to 12-acre brush fire in rural North Knox County.

According to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro, the fire did not threaten any structures.

"Because of easy access, the fire could be quickly extinguished with water from fire trucks and manpower was used to secure the fire lines to prevent a rekindle," he said.

Bagwell said it happened in the area of Foust Hollow Road near Salem Church Road around 4:30 p.m., saying one person complained of chest pains after trying to fight the fire before Rural Metro crews arrived.

"Clearly, dry conditions contributed to the size and rapid growth of the fire. Please re-consider doing any outdoor burning until we get some rain. These dry conditions only add to the dangers," he said.

