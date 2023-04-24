KCSO gives used vehicles to unit that checks in on elderly community members

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the Senior Citizen Awareness Network checks on elderly people with weekly visits.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On April 19, the Knox County Sheriff's office honored a group of volunteers who check on elderly community members — the Senior Citizen Awareness Network. They also gave the volunteers gently-used vehicles with a new logo for the SCAN unit.

They said the SCAN unit checks on people through weekly check-ins, and said that in many cases the volunteers provide the only interactions that seniors may have.

"This program is one of the best, and we couldn’t be more grateful to those who volunteer. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Sgt. Glenwood White and Ms. Pam Fox for their many years of service and dedication to our special services unit and especially the SCAN Program," said Sheriff Tom Spangler.

Anyone who knows a senior who could benefit from the program can reach out to Pam Fox at 865-215-5633 for more information.