Knox County school board ready to take first steps to pick next superintendent

Bob Thomas announced last month he'd be retiring in June. Educators say getting the right leader is the school board's most important task.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education may decide Wednesday night what kind of search they want to conduct to find the next person to lead their 60,000-student system.

New board Chair Kristi Kristy has tapped members Evetty Satterfield, Betsy Henderson and Patti Bounds for the search committee. Kristy said the board must approve the appointments.

The bigger question is how the board wants to proceed in terms of the formal search process. It could invite professional search firms to submit bids for the job or it could use the Tennessee School Boards Association, which already has plenty of resources, Kristy said.

Using the School Boards Association would save Knox County Schools "quite a bit of money," Kristy told WBIR on Sunday's "Inside Tennessee". It already has a built-in superintendent search model, she said.

Kristy told Channel 10 she wants to see someone get the job who is a "visionary, someone who is student-focused, someone with excellent leadership skills and resilience: This is a marathon. It isn't a footrace."

Knox County Commission Chairman Richie Beeler said he'd like to see someone who has strong experience with a curriculum and someone who can get along with County Commission.

Superintendent Bob Thomas announced last month he would retire in June at the end of the school year. Thomas has been with the school system nearly 50 years, the last four years as superintendent.

Kristy said Assistant Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, the chief academic officer, certainly "would check a lot of those boxes" in terms of the qualities she'd like to see in the next superintendent.

She said she expects him to apply. Rysewyk has extensive experience in the Knoxville education community. He's been a teacher, a principal and an administrator in KCS and also previously led the county's first charter school, Emerald Academy.

In 2017, he was added as a last-minute candidate when the school board was deciding whether to promote Thomas.

Kristy said the board must conduct a "healthy" and "transparent" search process.

"Do I think that Dr. Rysewyk has the skillset that would make him be one of the top candidates? I think he does. But I think we have to still go through the process and get community input and community feedback on who our candidates are," she said.

The community wants to ensure its voice is heard, she said.

Kristy said she'd like to see the next superintendent picked before the start of the next school year.

"We have struggled so much over the last 18 months because of the pandemic," the board chair said.

She acknowledged she's heard from members of the public who want to see a Tennessean be the next superintendent. Beeler agreed it would be "amazing" to find a strong local candidate, someone who knows and understands the region already.

There's no greater responsibility for the board than picking a new superintendent, Kristy said.