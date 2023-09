The crash occurred early this morning while no students were on board.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Schools bus was involved in a wreck on Tazewell Pike early Wednesday morning, according to KCS.

No students were on board the bus, KCS says.

Crews have responded to the accident involving the bus and one other vehicle. Officials say both lanes have reopened where the crash occurred.