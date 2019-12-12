KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 5% of students at Knox County Schools are learning English as a second language.

For many of those students' families, school announcements just got a little more accessible.

On Thursday, the school system announced several new Facebook pages. The new pages will feature news and announcements in Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and Kirundi.

District spokesperson Carly Harrington said Knox County Schools is looking to improve and expand its communication with non-native English speakers.

"Because most of our families have cell phones and Facebook is easily accessible on phones, the district felt this would be a good resource," Harrington told 10News.

The district's English Language Learning and World Languages Supervisor, Sharon Cate, maintains the pages with help from the district's Family Communication Liaisons.