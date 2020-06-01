Knox County Schools has created a new vaping policy set to take effect in mid-January.

Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a letter to parents on Monday going over the new policy, which is set to take effect January 13 for all middle and high school students.

"As you may be aware, vaping has become increasingly prevalent within Knox County Schools, and we are taking steps to address this rapidly growing problem among our middle and high school students," the letter read. "We will be actively engaging our students to help them understand the potential health consequences of vaping and implementing new disciplinary guidelines that we hope will reduce the use of e-cigarettes."

Under the new policy, the school is taking a zero-tolerance policy for vaping THC which will result in a 180-day suspension with alternative placement.

Students cited for vaping nicotine will face mounting disciplinary actions for each offense.

On the first offense, students are cited for $117 to pay court costs, will receive a two-day suspension, and will be required to spend a day learning about nicotine dependence before giving a presentation to their parent or guardian and a staff member.

On the second offense, the court cost is increased to $164 and the student will receive a four-day suspension. On the third offense, the school would conduct a disciplinary hearing that could result in a five to 10-day suspension.

