Knox County Schools is experiencing difficulties with internet connectivity leading to issues with emails.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced early Friday morning they are expiring internet difficulties which are impacting emails across the district.

Knox County says if you need to get in contact with the school, the phones are still currently working.

According to KCS, The IT department is working to resolve these issues and hopes to have a resolution soon.