Clinton, Tenn. — Around 400 students flocked to the Grande Event Center for the Knox County School Nutrition Chapter Food Show this morning, Oct. 18.

Accompanied by teachers and parents, these students had the opportunity to sample potential options for their schools' cafeterias.

Vendors provided up to five food or drink items for the students to try.

"The most exciting thing about this is that we get to come out and try foods for our schools and make our cafeterias better," said Julia Palladino, a seventh grader at West Valley Middle School.

At the end of their visit, the students answered surveys to give their opinions on their cafeterias' potential fare.

Brett Foster, executive director of food services for KCS, said this feedback is crucial for planning next year's menus.

"This is something we look forward to every single year and I know the kids do as well," Foster said.

Foster said some of these menu changes could start as soon as the spring semester.

