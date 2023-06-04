'This is our breaking point' | Hardin Valley parents to speak to KCS about Hardin Valley emergencies

Hardin Valley Academy saw back-to-back emergencies in the span of a week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents of students at Hardin Valley Academy said they are bringing their student safety concerns to Knox County Schools. Parents are calling for more transparency and better crisis management.

The school experienced back-to-back emergencies in the span of a week. The emergencies prompted parents to question the response from school leaders.

Katie Prothro is a parent to a freshman student at HVA. She said she is speaking to the board because she has had enough of the constant school issues.

"This is our breaking point," she said. "Our children are in this school, we are their parents, we're the ones with their best interest in mind. We trust you to also have their best interests in mind. And how are you doing that?"

Within just a week, the school has dealt with back-to-back emergencies. Last Thursday, gas valves were intentionally left open overnight by a custodian. This week, threats against the school led to a pre-planned lockdown and many parents chose to not send their kids to class.

Then the school principal was placed on administrative paid leave and the school started undergoing an investigation.

She said the school's response to the crisis has caused parents to question how school leaders handle decisions and crises at school.

"We want to know who we can trust. We want to know what their plan is. And we want transparency on what did happen," Prothro said.

The parents said they are calling for a trusting relationship and accessibility between the new interim principal and the community. They want to reestablish trust so parents can know their kids are safe.

"We need someone who is going to look at what the state of Hardin Valley Academy is right now and say, 'I have a plan for each of these problems,'" she said.