Knox County Schools planning COVID-19 safe graduation ceremonies

According to a release, graduation ceremonies will be held on May 27 and June 1-8, avoiding Memorial Day weekend. Rain dates will be scheduled on June 10-12.

TENNESSEE, USA — Knox County Schools officials are planning COVID-19 safe graduation ceremonies.

On Thursday, KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a message to students and families with more information on this year's graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Thomas said, "Because of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we have decided to host in-person graduation ceremonies at our high school campuses, as we did last year. In most cases, these ceremonies will be held on each school’s football field."

Each graduate will receive tickets for up to six guests and ceremonies will also be live-streamed, with archived videos available for viewing later.

KCS will not hold on-campus ceremonies while high school students are attending class and completing exams. Officials said that by having graduation ceremonies after the school has ended, students would have additional days to recover credits that may allow them to complete graduation requirements.

KCS considered numerous factors in its scheduling decision including the attendance restrictions in place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, including limited capacity, social distancing, and face-covering requirements.

