Knox County Schools is projecting Career Magnet Academy will see a nice boost in enrollment in coming school years after the school board voted in January to keep it open.

CMA had been in danger of closing over the cost to keep it open and low attendance, but dozens of concerned students, parents and faculty members showed up in force to speak out in opposition of the idea to close it -- leading the school board to vote 8-1 to keep it open.

Now, the school board projects enrollment will jump from more than 300 next year to more than 450 in the 2020-2021 school year.

The board said the increase is partly because the academy is now accepting upper level students as well as freshman.

However, it appears the woes CMA had faced a few months ago helped get the word out about the unique program there.

The dual-enrollment program began as a 'grand experiment' with Pellissippi State Community College to provide students with an innovative opportunity to earn their high school diploma alongside significant hours toward their post-secondary education or industrial certifications and training.

The school has already seen 158 requests for students to transfer to the academy this month.