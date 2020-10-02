KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools and Blount County Schools each posted on Twitter Sunday night that they will close Monday for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

Knox County Schools was the first to make the announcement.

Less than an hour later, Blount County Schools made a similar announcement.

Almost an hour after Blount County, Grainger County Schools announced a closure for similar reasons.

Other area schools had already announced closings for Monday. As of 10:45 p.m. Sunday, these other districts announced closings in the 10News viewing area.

Cocke County

Apostolic Christian Academy of Maryville

Bell County, Kentucky

Hancock County

Knox Head Start

Sevier County

Temple Baptist

Whitley County, KY

Last week, a Knox County superintendent apologized for not closing schools earlier during flooding.

The Knox County Public Library system also weighed in. In a Sunday night Facebook post, it said the library system will close because Knox County Schools is closing.