Knox County reaches agreement with former senior parks director over 2020 firing

Knox County said it had fired Paul White in 2020 over his "management style," saying it had nothing to do with the misappropriation of funds of county property.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has settled a lawsuit with its former senior parks director after firing him in 2020 for his "management style."

Paul White, the former Knox County Parks and Recreation senior director, had come under scrutiny in 2020 when the state Comptroller's Office and an auditing firm began investigating potential "wrongdoings" involving White and Bryan Hair, Knox County's former chief of staff.

Hair resigned in Oct. 2020 shortly after being accused of using a county-owned golf cart for personal reasons. Mayor Glenn Jacobs then fired White, who Hair had helped get hired in 2018. Hair was later indicted on an official misconduct charge in 2021, and pleaded guilty in Sept. 2022.

According to the Comptroller's Office, Parks and Recreation purchased two used carts from a Sevierville dealer on May 21. The county said the comptroller's findings showed White had signed the receipts for the carts.

Following his firing, White filed various lawsuits, including one in federal court. In the settlement statement Tuesday, Knox County said it had fired White specifically for his "management style," saying his termination had "nothing to do with misappropriation of funds or Knox County property." Up until Tuesday, the county had not formally said what White had been fired for.

The county said several of the allegations White made in the lawsuit were disputed by witnesses, saying he admitted he never reported any illegal activity to authorities as required by law.

"His alleged oral complaints of illegal activity are denied by every other witness and not supported by any documentation or physical record," the county said.

The county accused White of fostering a hostile work environment, saying it had significant concerns about his management style.