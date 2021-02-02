KCSO warns public about new phone scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a new phone scam.
Reports say that people will receive phone calls stating that they have active warrants for their arrest and that an attempt is being made to collect funds for the arrest, according to KCSO.
The scammer asks if you would be willing to meet them or if someone could come to your residence to collect payment, KCSO said.
The scammers have been known to target the elderly and appear very convincing and authoritative to victims, according to KCSO.
It is suggested that if you receive one of these scam calls, you hang up the phone and block the number, KCSO said.
"Rest assured, if you have outstanding warrants, we will come to you. We normally do not call first," KCSO said in a post about the scams.
The KCSO will never collect fees. All collections are handled via the Knox County Court Services, according to KCSO.
If you have any questions or feel like you might have a warrant, you can contact KCSO at 865-215-2243.