KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Jackie Harrison, 76, was separated from his family in the Halls Walmart, the Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for him.

He was wearing blue jeans, a polo short and a brown jacket when he was separated Nov. 17 night. Harrison has dementia, the KCSO said in a Facebook post, as well as several medical conditions requiring medication.

94 percent of people with dementia who go missing are found with one and a half miles of where they disappeared, according to the Alzheimer's Association, .

Anyone who sees Harrison, or anyone who may have information that could help the Sheriff find him, should call KCSO at (865) 215-2243. Or, they could call 911.