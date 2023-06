The wreck happened on Pleasant Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck Wednesday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 10 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling East on Pleasant Ridge Road while an SUV was pulling out from a neighborhood and attempting to turn westbound, KCSO said.

The SUV and the motorcycle hit head-on. The motorcyclist died in the crash, according to KCSO.