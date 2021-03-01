KCSO: Missing 64-year-old woman found safe

Deputies say Pamela Grace Pennington was last seen at her home on Westacres Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Pamela Grace Pennington, 64, was found safe Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it appreciated the public's assistance in locating her.

Pennington, 64, was last seen at her home on Westacres Drive Sunday morning. Her husband discovered she was missing after he went to check on her in the morning.

She has various medical conditions that require medication.