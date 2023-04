The student, whose name was not released, was arrested for threats of mass violence, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A juvenile has been arrested after someone made threats of mass violence at Farragut Middle School, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was made April 18, KCSO said.

KCSO did not name the juvenile.