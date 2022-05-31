KCSO offering free VIN etching for cars

The vehicle information number is permanently etched in your vehicle's windshield and windows. VIN etching can be a significant deterrent to car thefts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with The Great Smoky Mountains Chapter CPCU, is offering free VIN etching.

"Operation Vehicle ID" will be held Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 Winston Road in Knoxville.

The vehicle identification number or the VIN is a code that is unique to a single car.

The VIN is permanently etched in your vehicle's windshield and windows. The number is put in a discreet location and does not harm the vehicle's glass.

The entire process takes less than ten minutes, according to KCSO.

VIN etching can be a significant deterrent to car thefts. Thieves will often pass a car that has an etched VIN because the car can be quickly traced, KCSO said.

Approximately 400 motor vehicle thefts have occurred in Knox County since Jan. 1, 2021, according to KCSO.