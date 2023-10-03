Some Knox Co. elementary schools receive bike donations, so they can show kids how to ride a bike

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at five Knox County elementary schools got bikes, helmets, educational materials and backpacks with non-perishable food inside on Tuesday, according to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
He said the donation was part of a $30,000 gift to the All Kids Bike program. Jacobs took a spin on a bike with Superintendent Jon Rysekwyk after the donation. Some of the bikes arrived at Lonsdale Elementary School, where area leaders unveiled them.
"Physical activity, riding bikes, studies show that has a big impact. So, I'm thrilled folks have stepped up," said Jacobs.
Through the donation, children in Knox County may have a chance to learn how to ride a bike.
"For us to see these schools teach this, and we're excited about teh confidence that gives students," said Rysewyk.