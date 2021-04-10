Knox County superintendent search committee to host elected leaders Dec. 2

The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Elected officials are among those invited to attend and offer input at a Dec. 2 forum luncheon on the state of Knox County Schools and the community.

The Knox County Board of Education Superintendent Search Committee is holding the luncheon 11:30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza hotel on Summit Hill Drive to gather input and officials' views.

Among those invited: the city and county mayor, school board members, county commissioners and city council members. The public is invited to attend and listen.

The three-member search committee, comprised of school board members Evetty Satterfield, Patti Bounds and Betsy Henderson, and the Tennessee School Boards Association, which is assisting in the search for a new Knox County Schools superintendent, are putting on the event. Knox County Schools is not.

The point of the luncheon: To hear from invitees "about the issues and challenges facing the school district and community," a notice Wednesday states.

Dec. 2 itself will be a full day for the committee and TSBA and they push forward in the superintendent search.

Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, they will conduct "stakeholder meetings" with employees, central office staff, and system administrators. Those meetings will be in the first-floor boardroom of the Andrew Johnson Building on Gay Street.

At 6 p.m. there will be a community forum.

If you want to leave your own feedback about the system and the superintendent search, there's an online link that would save you making a trip to the Dec. 2 evening community forum.

You'll find even more information about the search here.

Superintendent Bob Thomas is retiring after more than 40 years in the spring at the end of the current school year. The three-member search committee is tasked with finding his replacement.