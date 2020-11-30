Knox County to host Holiday Festival of Lights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County will host its 22nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park on 11808 South Northshore Drive on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through January 3 excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothing, and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.
Santa Claus will visit on Fridays and Saturdays and as available other nights throughout the week.
During the festival, The Cove’s three-quarter-mile greenway trail will be illuminated by a sparkling light display coordinated to music.
An onsite vendor, found inside the River Sports Outfitters facility, will have hot drinks available for purchase most nights.
The Cove has several fire pits available for guests to warm up or roast s’mores.
All attendees are encouraged to observe the Five Core Actions.
Pets on leashes are welcome.
This is the second time ever the Festival will operate for the whole month of December.