Knox County to host Holiday Festival of Lights

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Dec. 3 through January 3 excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County will host its 22nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park on 11808 South Northshore Drive on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through January 3 excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

The event is free and open to the public.

The 22nd annual Holiday Festival of Lights at The Cove at Concord Park begins Thursday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN will greet guests and pass out candy “Kanes.” The Festival runs from 6-9 p.m. through January 3rd, and is free and open to the public. pic.twitter.com/O6GMNbWYTY — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) November 30, 2020

Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for The Love Kitchen, which provides meals, clothing, and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

Santa Claus will visit on Fridays and Saturdays and as available other nights throughout the week.

During the festival, The Cove’s three-quarter-mile greenway trail will be illuminated by a sparkling light display coordinated to music.

An onsite vendor, found inside the River Sports Outfitters facility, will have hot drinks available for purchase most nights.

The Cove has several fire pits available for guests to warm up or roast s’mores.

All attendees are encouraged to observe the Five Core Actions.

Pets on leashes are welcome.