A recent act of vandalism gives Knox County officials one more reason to be excited about the $60,000 in the new budget for surveillance cameras in parks.

French Memorial Park in South Knoxville was vandalized with spray paint over the weekend. County officials found the graffiti Monday morning and spent their Wednesday cleaning it up.

"It was a mess. We have hand washed, pressure washed and painted it. It was a mess," Wendell Kirkland, with Knox County said.

A mess that's costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.

"This year alone we've probably spent about $5,000 in vandalism and that's not counting labor," Chuck James, the Deputy Director for Knox County Parks and Rec, said.

The park is about seven miles from downtown Knoxville and although it's not completely cleaned up, it looks way better than it did a few days ago.

Officials said this specific incident could cost up to $3,500 to fix.

"It's the taxpayers' money when something like this happens, so everyone's going to have to foot the bill," Chuck James said.

One way to keep that bill low is to take steps to avoid things like this from happening. Officials said security cameras are a good place to start.

"This year's budget, starting the first of July, we have $60,000 for cameras. We aren't too sure where they're going yet but they will be in parks," James said.

County officials said with school out, this is usually when they see an uptick in vandalism.

"Not necessarily this bad, but you'll have some vandalism at all parks," James said.

James said even if they catch one person and make them pay for the damage that's saving the taxpayer money and hopefully preventing someone else from defacing the county parks.

© 2018 WBIR