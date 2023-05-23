Knox Heritage announces 2023 'Fragile and Fading' list, spotlighting historically significant properties

The list shows different buildings and properties across the Knoxville area that have some kind of historical importance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Knox Heritage held a public meeting to discuss seven Knoxville-area properties that hold historical significance, but also face the threat of falling into disrepair.

They announced their 2023 Fragile and Fading List, which shows different properties and areas, as well as the unique roles they had in East Tennessee history. Seven properties are on the list, with three of them considered to be "fading fast."

A full list of properties is available below.

West View Cemetery District - Keith Avenue

Giffin School - 1834 Beech Street

The Fort Sanders Historic District

The Park City Historic District

Lord Lindsey - 615 W. Hill Avenue (Fading Fast)

Standard Knitting Mill - 1400 Washington Avenue (Fading Fast)

Knoxville College - 901 Knoxville College Drive (Fading Fast)

"Often, the endangered buildings and places represent issues that endanger other centerpieces of our heritage across the community," they said in a release.

Knox Heritage also said they develop preservation and outreach strategies for each location on the list. The strategies can include working with current property owners to provide technical assistance with preserving the buildings. They can also include working with community leaders and citizens to preserve the sites.

Some of the locations date back to the 1920s, and some even have historical significance dating back to the Civil War.

For example, Union soldiers had a bastion in the current Fort Sanders neighborhood. During the 1880s, Knoxville's wealthiest residents built homes in the area, alongside smaller homes for plant managers and workers who were employed at factories along Second Creek.