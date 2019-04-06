KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox Heritage, with funding from the City of Knoxville’s Preservation Fund, is offering limited “gap funding” to eligible homeowners residing within one of the City of Knoxville’s H-1 Historic Overlay districts.

The Gap Fund program will assist eligible homeowners with “additional costs” that may derive from requirements associated with receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) for exterior property repairs, maintenance or improvements. It will also reimburse the Historic Zoning Commission application fee in full for Level I or II.

This is a reimbursement program that will give back a qualifying portion of total project expenses. Qualifying expenses up to $2,000 per project may be reimbursed.

Compelling evidence that the COA requirements create a financial hardship by increasing the project costs must be presented by the applicant. Applicants must be able to pay for all project costs in advance.

Property owners must reside in the residence seeking gap funding for projects. The program does not apply to commercial or rental properties. Total income for all residents must be 100 percent of median income or lower to qualify.

Funding is available on a first-come, first served basis based on the date the application is received. Knox Heritage will begin accepting the first applications for review on July 10. All projects must be completed by Dec. 1. For more information, visit www.knoxheritage.org.

