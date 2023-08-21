Knox Heritage: Preservation efforts continue as state changes mind about using site for parole office

The Sterchi home on Magnolia Avenue was built in the 1920s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The state no longer will pursue opening a parole office at the site of a historic Knoxville home, and preservationists are optimistic another buyer might be willing to save the house itself, the director of Knox Heritage said Monday.

Christine Cloninger said Knox Heritage learned late Friday the state wouldn't continue with plans to open the office at the site at 2651 E. Magnolia Ave. They would have leased a building that would have been built there after demolition of the home.

Now, they'll assess their needs and look elsewhere, Cloninger said she's learned.

John Davenport of Jellico purchased the home site in 2021, records show. He sought a permit in June to demolish the roughly century-old buidling, documents show.

The city put in place a 60-day "demolition delay" moratorium. The demo delay expired Monday.

The house was the former home of Knoxville businessman W.H. Sterchi. Fire damaged it in 2022.

Cloninger said Monday she thinks a buyer can be found who is willing to save the structure itself.

Efforts to reach Davenport were unsuccessful Monday.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a social media post earlier this month that the old Sterchi home was worth saving.