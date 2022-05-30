Knox housing market competition ‘less intense’, according to Association of Realtors

Marian Epps, president of the Knox Area Association of Realtors said the average number of offers on a home went from 30 in April, to eight in May.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville housing market is starting to cool off after a hot two years fueled by the pandemic, according to the Knox Area Association of Realtors.

Marian Epps, president of KAAR said this is good news for first time homebuyers looking to purchase a home with a loan.

“A couple months ago I might’ve had a buyer compete against 30 other offers,” she said. “But I wrote one on Monday and there's eight of us in that one, so it's still multiple offers, the prices are still increasing and appreciating, it's just the amount of people you're competing against are less right now.”

The lack of competition goes a long way when most of the offers are over asking price with cash.

Epps said 29% of sold homes in April were bought with cash.

Home values rose about 40% during the pandemic, according to Epps.

The KAAR president added home values are still appreciating year over year, but not to the magnitude of the pandemic.

If you’re waiting for a “housing bubble” to pop like in 2008, Epps said you might want to rethink that strategy.

“All economic indicators show that this is not a housing bubble,” she said. “Our supply is still so low, and we still have a lot of demand.”

Epps said interest rates seem high right now for people new to buying assets, but historically they are still low.

The KAAR president has been a realtor since 2001 and has seen interest rates in the teens.

“If you lock in a mortgage at a rate, they're in the fives right now, you know what that's going to be while you live there,” Epps said. “If you rent, that landlord can increase your rent… every lease term, so you really don't have control.”

The interest rate is progressively rising right now, but Epps predicts they will continue climbing throughout summer.

Epps added now is not a bad time for first time homebuyers to seek a loan and put an offer on a home.

“We're still seeing a lot of cash buyers, and we're seeing a lot of contingencies waived,” she said. “So when I say it's less intense, it's basically the number of people competing against you, not necessarily the prices are decreasing.”