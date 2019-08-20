Knox County leaders are moving forward with a major development project on Schaad Road.

On Monday, county leaders met for a work session on a proposed extension to Schaad Road and the development of a new business park at the Oak Ridge Highway intersection.

Leaders said they intend to approve a proposal from Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineers for the Schaad Road extension.

The extension proposes widening Schaad Road, adding new signage, traffic signals and left turn lanes to accommodate growth and alleviate traffic issues in that area. Construction was slated to begin in late 2019 or early 2020.

Last month, commissioners voted to approve a plan that would provide incentives for Grassy Creek, LLC to develop a business park at the Oak Ridge Highway intersection.

The tax incentive application said the development will include a new grocery store, restaurants and other businesses. Leaders said it's a win for both developers and the community.

"Tax financing allows the county to get a road paid for out of the TIF. That is going to come back to the county and become part of our permanent infrastructure and part of new jobs and tax revenue for our communities," 4th District commissioner Hugh Nystrom said.

The application said construction on the business park is expected to begin in September.

RELATED: Knox Co. leaders approve SRO agreement, new tax incentives for North Knox development

RELATED: Driving You Crazy: Schaad Road

RELATED: Driving You Crazy: A closer look at the Schaad Road Development Project