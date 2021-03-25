x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Community leaders to host virtual Q&A on proposed Downtown Knoxville stadium Thursday

The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. Leaders will also share a presentation of the proposal with the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knoxville city and county leaders will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to answer any questions from the public about the proposed downtown baseball stadium. 

Leaders will also share a presentation of the proposal.

"What I can envision here in a few years is a municipal stadium that is the home to the Knoxville Smokies baseball, but also a place where people can come and walk and can have festivals and concerts and be a venue for other sports," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. 

You'll be able to watch the meeting live here: https://www.ctvknox.org/.

   

Related Articles