Community leaders to host virtual Q&A on proposed Downtown Knoxville stadium Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knoxville city and county leaders will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to answer any questions from the public about the proposed downtown baseball stadium.

"What I can envision here in a few years is a municipal stadium that is the home to the Knoxville Smokies baseball, but also a place where people can come and walk and can have festivals and concerts and be a venue for other sports," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.