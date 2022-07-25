Knox Pride hosts job fair to help LGBTQ+ community find safe and affirming work

Knox Pride brought together businesses and job-seekers to help them find work that would be both safe and affirming of their identities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many members of the LGBTQ+ community, finding a job where they feel safe and where they can be themselves is a major concern. According to the Williams Institute, one in ten LGBTQ+ workers said they experienced discrimination in 2021.

"Every Tennesseean deserves to have a job and a job environment where they feel safe, they feel affirmed, where they're able to thrive and be who they are," said Story VanNess, the program director for transgender and nonbinary support at Knox Pride.

She helped organized an affirming job fair, bringing together businesses and job-seekers who were looking for a place where they could work and feel safe.

According to the study, around a third of LGBTQ+ employees reported experiencing some form of harassment at work because of their identity.

"You need to be able to be who you are at work. You need to be able to be authentic," said VanNess. "It's just so vitally important to relationships and just being able to focus on what you're doing, instead of worrying about what other people are going to do to you or at you, because of who you are."

She said there were businesses in a variety of fields looking for employees. There were opportunities in jobs like real estate, education, customer service and nonprofits specifically working in mental health. Lynzi Mars, the assistant general manager for Babablu, attended the event hoping to find new candidates.

"I feel like a lot of people don't really have a safe space, whether it be at home or with their jobs," she said. "We're not going to judge you for who you are, we're going to encourage it."

Join us today in our Vocational Suite from 11am - 4pm for our Affirming Job Fair. We have vetted and curated safe and... Posted by Knox Pride on Monday, July 25, 2022

The job fair was at the Knox Pride Vocational Center, located at 4044A Chapman Highway.