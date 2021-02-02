Knox Pride to open a community outreach center in July

Knox Pride hopes to use the space for outreach, events, connective services, and a food pantry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is planning to open a community outreach center in South Knoxville in July.

According to a press release, at a Knox Pride’s board meeting on Tuesday, members passed a motion to fund a physical location for Knox Pride.

More details on the location and name will be announced soon.

"Without a festival in 2021, we worked hard behind the scenes to get a community center in the works — and we are excited to execute this goal," Knox Pride officials said.

The board hopes that the community and outreach center will be a focal point for LGBTQ+ resources, events, group meetings, and more, a press release states.