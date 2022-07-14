Knox Pride hosts first class in three-part series on how to buy a home

Knox Pride hosted a class where participants could learn more about buying a home, as well as all the paperwork and processes that go into it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People gathered at the Knox Pride Vocational Center on Thursday to learn about something that many consider a daunting, complex and nearly impossible process — buying a home.

Knox Pride hosted its first class in a three-part series to help first-time home buyers. The event gave possible home buyers a chance to meet with professionals and ask questions about the process. Those professionals were vetted by community members, according to Knox Pride.

"I wanted to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community of homebuyers so that they knew there were professionals in the industry looking out for their best interests," said Jeffrey Oaks, one of the professionals who spoke during the event. "I want to bring those resources to them, instead of having to hunt down those resources."

During the series, they will discuss all aspects of buying a home. Those discussions are expected to include things like getting a mortgage, making escrow payments and finalizing the purchase. They could also give tips on how to save for a down payment, and how to find a home that fits buyers' expectations.

Thursday's class covered an introduction to the homebuying process. They covered how realtors help people find homes and what to expect from the process. Next week, organizers said they planned to bring in lenders to speak about buying a home and help people learn how to navigate the process.

"Being honest, this is a big investment for most people. Probably one of the biggest of their lives," said Oaks. "They really need the representation and feel comfortable going to their agent and have those big discussions."

The next class is scheduled for July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Knox Pride Vocational Center. The center is located at 4044A Chapman Highway.