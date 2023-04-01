x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people

Knox Pride said it is growing its mission to help the community, opening a satellite food pantry at the South Press coffee shop.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop.

The coffee shop is located on Chapman Highway. Its satellite pantry has food, personal care items and resources where people can find more help if they need it. Knox Pride said the new food pantry was a way to help grow its reach in the community.

"We have a lot of microwaveable things because a lot of the people that we work with don't have access to a traditional kitchen, and typically cook with a microwave, or with hot water," said Story Vaness, the program director. 

South Press is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Knox Pride also recently dropped off around 125 emergency backpack kits at the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, supporting their Youth Win program which helps young people experiencing homelessness in Knoxville.

The kits are also available at the satellite pantry in South Press. The coffee shop is located at 3615 Chapman Highway.

We opened our fist satellite pantry location this past Saturday at South Press Stop by the Pride Center Mon-Sat 11-4 or...

Posted by Knox Pride on Monday, January 23, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out