Knoxville accepting applications for grants for youth violence programs

Applicants can apply for the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program and the Youth Violence Prevention Week micro-grant program.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs.

They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.

Applications for this program need to engage or employ young people between 14 years old and 19 years old who are at the highest risk of being victims of violence or committing violent crimes. Applicants need to show how they will support students who fall into the categories listed below.

Disconnected from school, work or consistent participation in community-based programs/services

Member of, or associated with, an active crew/group/gang

Juvenile or criminal system involvement

Victim of violent crime

Has a close friend or family member who was shot in the last year

Parent is incarcerated

The second program is called the Youth Violence Prevention Week micro-grant program, which is meant to support awareness efforts about the impact of youth violence. It supports programs that run through National Youth Violence Prevention Week, from April 24, 2023, through April 28, 2023.

“Connecting high-risk youth to jobs and meaningful activities has been shown to reduce poverty and increase engagement – both factors that lead to better outcomes,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, the chief community safety officer.

Applications deadlines are Jan. 26, 2023, for the Spring Break micro-grant program, and Feb. 2 for the Youth Violence Prevention Week program.

Awards range between $500 and $3,000. At the end of the grant cycle, organizations will need to report how the program impacted young people.